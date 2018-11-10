Clear

northwest takes down upper iowa

Posted: Fri Nov 09 22:32:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

the game just before western...northwest taking on upper iowa...===trevor hudgins in the first half...gets a little floater to fall... northwest up early...===the scoring continues for hudgins...drills a 3 ball...18 on the night for the redhsirt freshman...===upper iowa... trying to stay alive in the game...blaue quentin pops a three...and coach mac wasnt too happy about any points given up...===but hes going to like this...===diego bernard picks the pocket...and he's takes flight...not at rose crans but inside civic arena... slams it home...===cats take a 14 point lead in the second half...and a big reason why... ryan hawkins...flushes a three pointer...one of his 7...23 points with 7 rebounds...lifts northwest to a 76-59 win...and the point leader ryan hawkins says his guard play led to his performance tonight... (sot ryan hawkins/northwest forward) the women's college teams
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
