Speech to Text for Snow chances return

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back -- a weekend of chilly weather. meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us now... to tell us whether sunday will be just as cold. <<saturday was an overall cold day. only saw temperatures rise into the upper 30s. that will set the stage for another cold night, but not as cold as friday night. lows will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. heading into veterans day on sunday, the forecast has changed quite a bit. a storm system is forecast to move through the region and previous model runs had precipitation missing us but now things have shifted more north and have put the st. joseph area in play for some rain or snow sunday afternoon and overnight. there is still considerable model differences so this a low confidence forecast but i have introduced precipitation back into the forecast for the second half of sunday. highs will be in the lower 40s. another cold front will move through late sunday setting up another cold start to the work week. highs on monday and tuesday will be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens. skies will be mostly sunny both days. and finally, relief! we do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast towards the end of next week. skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the 50s by thursday.>> thanks colton... still ahead at ten... three races in florida too close to call ---- triggering a recount. after the break -- how many votes separate the candidates.