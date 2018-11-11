Clear

ALBRECHT-KEMPER MUSEUM HOLDS ANNUAL SUGARPLUM FESTIVAL

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum annual fundraiser wrapped up Saturday and included a silent auction.

Posted: Sat Nov 10 22:16:27 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 22:16:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

final day for this year's sugarplum fest at the albrecht kemper museum of art. every second weekend in november the musuem transforms into a holiday haven filled with seasonal clothing, jewelry and handy gift ideas. we caught up with one local vendor who just so happens to double as one of the organizers of the fest. (sot jackie butler/vendor: "last monday all the art came down, and then we start doing all the decorating and getting ready for the holiday gift mart so people when they come in they can just see a holiday wonderland.") the main event today was a silent auction filled with all kinds of stocking stuffers. all funds raised go to the museum. the
