Speech to Text for Mitchell Clean Up 2018

joseph landfill is a ten minute drive from the mitchell park neighborhood... so today, neighborhood volunteers brought dumpsters to mitchell park. it's part of the neighborhoods annual clean up day that's been going on close to 15 years. four dumpsters were set up on 13th street for people to dispose of trash and yard waste. (sot alexis talbatt/volunteer: "just like yard work and stuff they don't need. just stuff they kept putting behind because they couldn't go to the dump and they just bring it here and we can help them out." jack sambberg/volunteer: "some of them don't have ways to go out all the way to the dump and when they have a city clean up and stuff. so this makes it for the area for people who don't have a way out there and stuff to clean up some extra stuff up out of their yard.") two dumpsters were provided by the city and two provided by lifeline foods. a third