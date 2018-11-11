Clear

Former NFL Player Talk

Former NFL Player Talk

Posted: Sun Nov 11 08:32:44 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 11 08:32:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Former NFL Player Talk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football game can be a lot of fun -- but even more fun with someone who played in the n-f-l. children in st. joseph got the opportunity to do just that. clint gresham, a former seattle seahawks player and super bowl champion, spoke at first lutheran church earlier today. a crowd of children sat in awe of gresham as he told his story about playing in the n-f-l and some of the challenges he faced. (sot clint gresham/former nfl player: "i remember, there was a player from the university of texas who noticed me and impacted me and just really marked my life. so i just think it's an incredible honor and a privelage to be able to use the platform that i've been given to try and help back and help other kids too.") after the talk -- the player met and chatted with fans
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
On this Veterans Day, a storm system is forecast to move through the region that will bring precipitation to parts of Kansas and Missouri. Most of this will miss us to the south but there is a a chance for a few isolated snow showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the low 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events