Speech to Text for Former NFL Player Talk

football game can be a lot of fun -- but even more fun with someone who played in the n-f-l. children in st. joseph got the opportunity to do just that. clint gresham, a former seattle seahawks player and super bowl champion, spoke at first lutheran church earlier today. a crowd of children sat in awe of gresham as he told his story about playing in the n-f-l and some of the challenges he faced. (sot clint gresham/former nfl player: "i remember, there was a player from the university of texas who noticed me and impacted me and just really marked my life. so i just think it's an incredible honor and a privelage to be able to use the platform that i've been given to try and help back and help other kids too.") after the talk -- the player met and chatted with fans