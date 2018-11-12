Speech to Text for "FLAGS FOR FALLEN SOLDIERS" HONORS VETERANS

decade. a local church is sending a message on this veterans day... and it's one they hope you'll never forget. <<it's a tribute to veterans like no other here in st. joseph[christian malewski] this is a display that is kind of to raise awareness for ptsd. on the front lawn of the our lady of guadalupe church lies hundreds of american flags each representing a fallen soldier, but what sets this display apart from others is that it honors those whose real battle was within [ron johnson] each one of these 660 flags represents the life of a veteran lost not to war, but to suicide. [lynn brown] there's so much pain and anguish that many veterans face when they return.lynn brown, along with her husband are part of flags for forgotten soldiers, the organization came to be after their nephew, a staff sergeant injured during the fort hood shooting, died by suicide after struggling with ptsd. his story is just one of many [malewski] as they come home, they're still fighting the battle as it were of the heart and mind.brown says the pain that can come from just one suicide is too much to bear for one family, knowing there are so many that are going through this leaves her devastated.[brown] there have to be other choices, there have to be other options, too many people every month, and each flag represents a life, someone who's no longer with us.which is why she wants to spread this message, and start a conversation[malewski] maybe if somebody sees this it can help them to maybe get some help or to lead somebody else to help that they might need. a conversation brown hopes, will lead to a life saved, and one less flag to place in the ground [brown] our hope is that with this display, maybe someone will make a different choice.>> the flags will be on display at the church for the entire month of november. the browns say they want to work with the city of st. joseph to bring them to more locations around