AMAZONIA VFW TREATS VETERANS WITH FREE BREAKFAST

A free breakfast was offered to veterans Sunday in Amazonia.

Posted: Sun Nov 11 21:35:30 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 11 21:35:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

on this veterans day, the local v-f-w in amazonia held its annual breakfast for those who've served. veterans were treated to a free breakfast, prepared by fellow veterans and volunteers. they say it's the least they could do on this special day to show appreciation to those who have sacrificed so much. (sot randall puls/volunteer: "if you have a chance to thank a veteran, or go to some function that's being put on for them, please go and do that and definately thank a veteran. they gave up a lot to keep america as it is.") volunteers say they've been holding this breakfast for the past
A few light snow showers are possible overnight, mainly south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City. Not expecting any significant accumulations from this. We will dry out after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.
