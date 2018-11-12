Speech to Text for AMAZONIA VFW TREATS VETERANS WITH FREE BREAKFAST

on this veterans day, the local v-f-w in amazonia held its annual breakfast for those who've served. veterans were treated to a free breakfast, prepared by fellow veterans and volunteers. they say it's the least they could do on this special day to show appreciation to those who have sacrificed so much. (sot randall puls/volunteer: "if you have a chance to thank a veteran, or go to some function that's being put on for them, please go and do that and definately thank a veteran. they gave up a lot to keep america as it is.") volunteers say they've been holding this breakfast for the past