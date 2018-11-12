Speech to Text for pkg miracles for maddie

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four legged friend rose are enjoying their first snow this season.. áánatsáá and maddie is loving every second of it.. áánatsáá[track] like most 3 and a half year olds.. maddie lovesáá playtime ..sometimes, a little too much [emily fox] she likes to color on the windows and she makes lots of pictures on the windows[track] but for nowá maddie and rose are savoring these few moments in the snow, because soon it'll be time for her nex chemo treatmentáánats of chemo with visual of chemo machineáá [track] last year, when maddie was two and a half, mom emily rushed her to the er after one of her friends who was a nurse saw her..[emily fox] with in a matter of being 24 hours she was air lifted had a port placed and had her first round of chemo [track] it's been a rough ten months for maddie, she's had her apendix removed multimple feeding and treatment tubes implanted, dozens of blood transfusions, bone marrow biopsies, two broken bones chemo injections [sot] but she's also tough [track] but it's been tough on her family too [sot] its astronomical how much it costs..[track] the fox family is over 900 thousand dollars in hospital bills, and with each visit costing 14 thousand dollars.. that number is going to grow..[sot] why does it cost so much to save a life áánatsáá[track] but thats where the first ward house comes in.. one of the bartenders heard about maddie's story and new they had to help[sot- we a re prents blahon saturday, they are hosting a silent auction fundraiser for maddie and her family[ sot] we are community we need tp help why not so that maddie and rose can keep playing and her family can keep fighting with her.. áánatsáá dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader the "miracles for maddie"