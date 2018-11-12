Speech to Text for Tony Henngeler story

have no limits. it was practice as usual for tony henngeler...but two weeks ago...he did something he's been working hard for all summer long...charlie burch: "through the whole summer season, he never made a basket. he tried and tried and tired, he never made it."on october 23rd..the platte valley junior high basketball b-team..(nats) travelled down....(nats)to rosendale for a basketball game against north andrew...collin patterson: "one of his teammates was shooting free throws and i walked up to him. and i told him, i said we're going to get you a shot buddy and i gave him a fist bump." and after those free throws.. an act of sportsmanship was displayed. patterson: "we spent the last couple of minutes of the game getting him a shot so he could make that." shot after shot...miss after miss...time was running out for tony...until he made it... burch: "that moment was as big as any moment that entire night" bryson: "and i think that's powerful for the kids to realize that, while sports are awsome and they are fun to play. you know, life is more important." matt jermain: "they can just see that basketball is a team sport and it's just not about winning, it's about having fun too." patterson: "it was amazing, i think