Chiefs beat the Cardinals 26-14

kq2 sports.") the chiefs outlast the arizona cardinals 26-14. all eyes were on patrick mahomes. the second year qb had a chance to break the single season passing touchdown record previously held be len dawson at 30. mahomes came into today with 29 and got number 30 in no time at all.on the third play of the game mahomes found tyreek hill in the end zone for a 37 yard touchdown pass to get to 30.it took the chiefs longer to get into the end zone the second time. but with 5:31 left in the second quarter, chiefs history was made.(nats sound)(sound)but it wasn't only mahomes record that stood out in the chiefs win. the chiefs defense came to play. sacking cardinal quarterback josh rosen 5 times and forcing two picks. including one by justin houston. (sound)and both houston and dee ford think this is the turnaround the chiefs need on defense.(soundsound)they'll need the defense to shine once again next week when the chiefs head south of the border to play the los angeles rams in mexico city. a game which many believe could be a super bowl preview.