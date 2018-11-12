Speech to Text for City Council holds Saturday work session

city officials worked through the weekend to address st. josephs ongoing issues with blighted properties. one of the key points of the meeting, was how the city plans to move forward and find solutions. <<a chilly saturday morning didn't stop members of the st. joseph city council from coming together for a strategic planning work session.[bruce woody] today's a very important step for our city council, its a time that they identify and eventually get down on paper what they're chief priorities and goals are. the idea was to help the city council as a whole work toward finding solutions to the city's challenges. [clint thompson] some of the policy issues that this council has established as priorities are long term visions that will need to be addressed on a day to day basis.one of those issues, the high number of abandoned properties around town, while city leaders say they've worked to address the problem, they admit, it's a struggle.[woody] its clearly one of the council's highest priorities, and they've already been taking some action steps on those, and those action steps reinforce the fact that it is a difficult challenge. the facilitator of the meeting called the issue an "adaptive challenge" meaning there's is no simple solution or one size fits all approach.[bill mcmurray] over a period of time what we measure is the progress we've made. city leaders say, in the future they want to be able to look back on what's been done... [mcmurray] how many have we rehabilitated, how many that are too far gone to rehabilitate, have we removed so the city can get on the right path. [mcmurray] there is no easy fix for some of the problems we face in the community, but there certainly is together row in the that's what this is the city says it plans to work on a solution over the next year.