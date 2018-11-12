Home
Clear
Sunny and cold on Tuesday
Sunny and cold on Tuesday
Posted: Mon Nov 12 12:24:47 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 12:24:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
29°
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
28°
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
29°
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
26°
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Community Events