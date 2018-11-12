Speech to Text for 60th wedding anniversary

wayne and anita headrick. <<a navy and marine corp veteran and his wife celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on veterans day wayne headrick: "before i graduated from high school, i joined the marine corp. reserve and one summer camp, the second summer camp actually i met her." anita headrick: "i was a junior in high school when i met him." the story spans decadesanita headrick: "i had heard stories about marines that were stationed out at the depot out there. they were bad. so i wasn't going to date a marine, i wasn't going to marry a marine but i met him."she was working at a drugstore at the timeanita headrick: "i was going behind the counter and he reached out and said "hey can't you stop and speak to me? so i stopped and spoke to him and we started dating during that time. " they dated for several months before getting engagedand in november of 1958, they got marriedwayne went on to spend 23 years in the militarywayne headrick: "i spent most of my overseas time aboard aircraft carriers." time away from home anita headrick: "he has spent some time aboard a ship, which is a long time for me. and he would come back and uh we would be with each other during that time."fast forward six decades and they are still with each otherwayne headrick: "it takes honesty and hard work." anita headrick: "we've had some hard times but we had a lot of good times."a special day for the headrick family reporting in st. joseph,