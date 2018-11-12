Speech to Text for Operation Christmas Child St. Paul Lutheran

one thousand visitors. despite the chilly weather kids from st. paul lutheran bundled up to make a special delivery for the past month students at the school have been collecting toys, hygiene products and school supplies for operation christmas child. a non-profit that provides christmas gifts to children in third world countries. the class walked a mile and a half to their drop-off at turning point nazarene church to hand deliver them more than 46 boxes. (sot "i like giving back to other people, because some people aren't are and don't get to christmas." ) today kicks-off delivery week for the program and will run until next monday at 10 a-m. you can find more information on operation christmas child and a list of drop-off locations on our website