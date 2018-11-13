Speech to Text for Sunny returns but still cold for your Tuesday

we may have only seen a few snow flurries -- but for the second time in less than a week, mid-misosuri was hit with another round of winter weather. areas around columbia received an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow on monday. as you can see it caused some accidents on the roadways. this snowfall brought their seasonal totals up to nearly 5 inches -- in only the second week of november. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<it's a bitter cold start for your tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. more sunshine returns to northwest missouri and northeast kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. highs in the lower 30s. by the the middle to late part of the work week, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the upper thursday & friday. cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) for those who