Speech to Text for St. Joseph Christian honors their own veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on sunday...many of us will be getting together to honor and thank our veterans as part of veterans day. today one st. joseph school did just that and celebrated their families. kq2's vanessa alonso has the story. <<nat sound: i'm proud to be an american...levi er served in air force: "they fight for our freedom. we wouldn't be here." that was the mood at st. joseph christian morning as students classmates and annual veteran's day chapel all veterans students. sixth mom is in the air to see his mom country.elederhorset/mo m serving in air force: "i really love her and i thank her for her service a lot. it's not just those who have to fight that travel. every veteran has to travel at some point."for teacher trudy vanhoof, who's husband nathan serves in the air love and support of family and friends that always helps keep them going. trudy vanhoof/husband serves in air force: "it's been a blessing to serve along side him and to be the support at home when he is off doing his job somewhere else. god has truly blessed us." the most powerful moment was when all of the veterans from all parts of the military were asked to come down from the bleachers and be honored. it was a moment that marines master sergeant adam maynard and his family will always remember.msgt adam maynard/united states marine corps: "it's an honor that the children recognized us and wanted to do this and say thanks." no matter if you're a veteran, have one in the family or just see them down the street. there's something that you need to know.vanhoof: "i would love for people to remember the many blessings the lord has given us through our veterans. it is a calling." maynard:"you don't always see us, but they are around. we do love to hear that you all are appreciative of things that we sacrafice." nat sound: thank you veterans.reporting from st. joseph...i'm vanessa alosno. kq2 news. your local news leader. >> veterans day events will take place throughout the area this weekend. you can count on us here to cover them and share with you