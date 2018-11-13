Clear

A warmer Wednesday forecast

Posted: Tue Nov 13 12:30:01 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 12:30:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More sunshine returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
