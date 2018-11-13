Speech to Text for St. Joseph Building Block Program

helping the city track down hundreds of vacant and blighted properties in st. joseph kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how virtual mapping will help city officials reduce the number of vacant buildings around town <<<there are over 470 vacant buildings throughout st. city is working issue one home [sot:clint nity development director "on average communities have of their structures vacant.the city of higher than the national average."] vacant buildings can impact property values in a neighborhood and even cause crime [sot:brian council at large"just a vacant in a have a substantial impact on your property value, but when you've got dozens and dozens in one part of town there's a significant decrease in people's investments."]to combat the problem the city is investing $18,000 into new software that will create a virtual map of the city, tracking all vacant and blighted properties [sot:clint thompson"the ability to map these structures and identify some that need the attention and the priority to have something taken care of immediately will allow the city to maximize the limited amount of funding that we have."]the building blocks program will help identify vacant buildings, and show any maintenance issues or past police activity at the property [sot:clint thompson"the system itself has a variety of different aspects that we can utilize from zoning, building regulations, property maintenance,really any statistic that is tied to a particular property or parcel within st. joseph, this software will have the ability to track and monitor progress."]and the website would give real time updates when the property is either brought up to code or demolished [sot:clint thompson"the city's goal is to save and rehabilitate as many of these structures as possible, that are financially feasible."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> city officials started collecting information on vacant properties this week, thompson estimates it will take at least two months before the website is available to