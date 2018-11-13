Speech to Text for Redemption season for Lathrop football

this week... <<last year in the class two district 8 championship, lathrop fell to lafayette county. this year, the mules excersized those demons, and walked away with a district title. justin wright: "it was huge for us to get over that hill because we felt like we were so close last year. " chris holt: "the boys have worked hard, the coaches have worked hard. i want to say that we deserved it by the effort that we put in." not only have the mules reached their goal from this year, they have done so in dominant fashion. the average score of a lathrop football game this season. 52 to 6. wright: "lots of preperation, guys are buying what the coaches are putting into place."holt: " we are a veteran crew. we have 30 juniors and seniors on this football team so it's time. you know fourth year in the system, the kids really understand what we're trying to accomplish on offense." seth mcknight: "you look to your right, you look to your left, those are my brothers. i trust them no matter what and i believe they'll get the job done."coach holt adds he saw this coming early in the offseason.holt: "we could tell in july there was something a little bit different about this group and it's been pleasant to coach them that's for sure."the players say it came down to togetherness. wright: "we're more of a family this year and when push comes to shove, it's definitely nice to have a relationship, that bond with those guys." they add not much will change for this week. wright: "doing the same thing that we have been doing. preperation working hard, focusing every play. you got to win every rep." mcknight: "keep the passion you have for the game and going out there and do what we