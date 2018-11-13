Speech to Text for western women fall to truman state

online.. to the hardwood...western women in non conference action at truman state...===first quarter dominated by the griffs...2 of her ten points on the night...shooting 70 percent from the field...=== the scoring helped by katrina roenfeltd... drills a three pointer...a career high 5 threes on the night...griffs have a 23-13 advantage after one...===but truman state too much for the griffs the rest of the way...outscoring the griffs 71-44 in the next three quarters...girffs fall to the bulldogs...84-67...