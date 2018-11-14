Speech to Text for Central JROTC 100th Anniversary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

programs around the country prepare young adults for careers in the military, and a local chapter is celebrating a major milestone and in this weeks salute the badge, kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the 100 years of central high schools r-o-t-c program <<<nat sound- for the last century the junior rotc at central high has to display the flag during the [sot:aaronn first lieutenant "the reason i decided to join rotc is because of the benefits it provides to the community."]and the local rotc chapter has been committed to a standard of service [sot:jessica miller/cadet lt. colonel "i think it's amazing. i think if you look at from where we are now, changed so much. changing and rotc program has stayed very consistent.they've allowed the girls to join now and i'm how it's lasted this long."]the program builds a sense of comradery through [sot:tucker colonel"throughout high school i've different groups. sports teams, i've scouts, but i feel leadership we are there is a lot more any other organization."]young adults to potential cogdill/cadet major "i grew to was, someone i inside me. i was a freshman year and this really broke my stronger person, i'm a leader now."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the junior r-o-t-c will host a military ball saturday night at word of life church to celebrate their 100th anniversary. for more information on the ball contact central high school the deadline to have the ballots in florida's 67 counties less than 24 hours away. recounted -- is the deadline to central high the ball contact central high