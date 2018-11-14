Speech to Text for SJPD saves man from burning home

at six.) a police officer's quick thinking likely saved the life of a man in a burning home this morning. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. kq2's ron johnson tells us the story and what led up to the flames <<it was a busy night for st. joseph fire and police crews after flames ripped through we got the call a little bit after three, we had heavy emergency crews responded to the home on who had gotten out of the home, they told police someone was still trapped inside. [lucas winder] we were notified by other residents that somebody still inside. still en route, officer lucas winder knew time was of the essence. [winder] we could see the subject inside, so we went ahead and picked him up out of his room from the side and carried him out of the house. fire crews saying the officer's actions were at just the right time, as the danger of smoke inhalation continued to worsen. [steve henrichson] there's actually a line on the wall where the smoke gets down to, and it was about six inches above his bed when our guys got there. [winder] the biggest thing i was concerned with was preservation of life. as for the cause of the fire, the inspector says a faulty switch in the living room was to blame, while the home did have a working smoke detector, the fire department warns residents to take quick action when a faulty electrical component is discovered. [henrichson] get it fixed, or at least kill the breaker that controls that part of the house, even just sitting there shorts can cause problems. though the emergency away from this alive. everybody got out, good ending for this story.ron johnson kq2 your local news was taken to the intensive care unit at mosaic life care