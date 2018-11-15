Speech to Text for Second Harvest's Turkey Day helps make sure families have a Thanksgiving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the cold temperatures this morning in order to get their hands on a free thanksgiving turkey. kq2's vanessa alonso tells us why one woman says it's a godsend. <<it make look like at first a line for a big football game or a concert...but in reality...it's all for that one big special bird. it was all part of the annual super turkey distribution day in st. joseph.nat sound: happy thanksgiving. thank you.for the last 15 years, second harvest has been putting on this event to make sure many families in the area can have a thanksgiving. the event is made possible they receive through tyson to purchase the turkeys they give out. blake hayes/second harvest community food bank: "we've gotten amazing comes to this how thankful they the community." different locations across town, including the street, every family not just a loaded with all fixings for dinner. stuffing, instant that along with produce. you see a great thing to be able to provide to the community." for volunteers, they say the experience of helping these families is indeed a rewarding experience. jason field/volunteer: "the fact of how many people it actually touches. outreach in the community, that's what you want to take care of." for these thanksgiving this community that makes them know there are do care. janice johnson/got a turkey for her family: "i think it is a godsend. it's wonderful that they reporting from vanessa alonso. kq2 news. your local news leader.>> in total 15-hundered turkeys were distributed at all four