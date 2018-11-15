Clear

Upgrades coming to St. Joseph Transit bus stops

Upgrades coming to St. Joseph Transit bus stops

Posted: Thu Nov 15 10:09:39 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 10:09:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Upgrades coming to St. Joseph Transit bus stops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

handed out 600 of those. next time you take the bus, you may stop and notice a few new features. st. joe transit is upgrading some of its bus stops around town. the upgrades feature concreate platforms, a bench, and even a solar powered light to make riders more visible in the dark. the bus company says they wanted to make bus riding more safe and accesible for riders. (sot mary gaston) "many of our customers have disabilities, not all, but many do, and so anything we can do that makes it use the bus is a great thing." stops will be upgraded. st. joseph transit operates eight fixed routes that encompass the city limits of st. joseph and
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events