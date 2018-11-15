Speech to Text for United Way cuts funding for Salvation Army

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cut their annual funding of the salvation army thanks for joining us tonight, i'm alan van zandt the change comes after the united way board got a better understanding of the future plans for the booth center kq2's sydnie holzfaster has the story <<<after weeks of discussion the united way has decided to cut their annual contribution to the salvation army by over $60,000 [sot:kylee strough/united way president "this was a step in a process that's been going on for several months to help develop a for funding for the salvation army going forward."] in october the united way requested information from the salvation army about the future of the booth center, but after a presentation on monday the united way board voted to reduce their annual from $106,000 in 2018 to $41,000 for 2019 [sot:kylee strough/united way president"the board did elect to fund the salvation army at an amount that helps them through their transition plan next year."] united way will contribute $21,000 to help support emergency assistance programs [sot:kylee strough/united way president "we are helping to fund with that is their emergency assistance programming that they have always done, those are the programs you see like christmas and the back-to-school drive and utilities assistance and their food pantry and their clothing vouchers."]but is scaling back funding for emergency housing while the booth center is under construction [sot:kylee strough/united way president "twenty-thousand dollars a year is what's set up for 2019 to help underwrite some of the costs associated with the four apartment units that they have families currently living in and will continue to have homeless families live in over the course of the next several months."]the salvation army will also receive a stipend to cover the costs of families in apartments now[sot:kylee strough/united way president"starting in june their allocation was trimmed down to $1,829 a month, and that was the money they directed towards emergency assistance programing . at the meeting on monday, the board opted to release a little over $11,000 to them for the emergency housing providing since sydnie your local news leader>>> local officers at the salvation army refused to reduced funding from the united way