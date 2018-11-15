Clear

Booth Center Bids

Booth Center Bids

Posted: Thu Nov 15 17:06:49 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 17:06:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for Booth Center Bids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but despite a reduction in funding, progress is underway at the salvation army booth center four local contractors have bid to remodel the emergency shelter into nine private dorm rooms for homeless families renovations are estimated to cost about one million dollars and will be paid for using salvation army capital accounts salvation army officials say this will give families more independence while they get back on their feet (sot "now we are going to have nine family units. they're very nice with refrigerators and a stovetop and a microwave so they can do most of their cooking in their own dorms with their families and prepare their breakfast and lunch that way and then join us here for dinner across the street.") the salvation army estimates the booth center renovations will be completed and the shelter will
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Mostly sunny skies to start your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. On Friday temperatures warmed back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events