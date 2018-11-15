Speech to Text for Chris Wallace Visits St. Joseph

it's not every day that a journalism legend drops by your school... but that was just a tuesday for missouri western students. kq2's madeline mcclain found out what a veteran journalist traveled more than a thousand miles to talk about. <<on the heels of the midterm elections-- award winning journalist and fox new anchor chris wallace visited missouri western. áánatsáá the university invites high profile speakers to talk about critical issues of the day.and wallace delivered.from media bias to midterms and the future of political parties..."i think republicans are going to have to find a way to reach out to young people, to college educated people, to minorities if they are going to have a success over the next ten twenty years."fox news host to ever moderate a presidential debate. "i think that's because they saw me and i hope still see me as a straight shooter."a tough, probing reporter. governor rick scott honest about fraud and florida's recount... he pushed scott for you can do things in a respectful way lane and not when somebody throws a punch feel its your need to throw a punch back."and from there he ties in -- cnn's lawsuit against president trump -- after jim acosta's press badge was pulled."i was very troubled by jim acosta's behavior and i've said that. i thought he acted inappropriately and disrespectfully."and he also says pulling a press pass and denying a reporters access is a dangerous slope in democracy. "because... president's are never going to like our coverage.speaking to a packed gymnasium -- he wrapped up by saying the assault on free press is as real as media bias. but its a reporters job to not play politics but report on them."vince limbardi...honest" reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> missouri western's convocation program started in 1993... the university has hosted colin powell, robert f. kennedy jr. and newt gingrich -- among others.