A nice fall day before winter returns for the weekend

Posted: Fri Nov 16 04:54:19 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 04:54:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
A nice fall day is shaping up for us as we end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will warm back up to near average into the lower 50s.
