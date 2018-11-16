Speech to Text for LOCAL FAMILY WANTS TO BE TOGETHER DESPITE HEATH ISSUES

season approaches, families everywhere will be reuniting once again. one st. joseph family says that's all they want for this holiday season is to be together after being hit not once, but twice with health problems. kq2's ron johnson shares their story. <<it's been a rough year for claire bowers and her family [claire bowers] as of now, you know, we're strugglingthe nineteen year-old should be focused on studying to be a teacher, instead she has to support her entire family after both of her parents had an onslaught of health issues. [bowers] it was completely out of the bluebowers says it started last january when her mom, tina had a brain aneurysm. [bowers] we heard her fall and she was screaming for help and thank gosh i was here and my dad was downstairs.tina bowers was life flighted to ku med center for treatment, during surgery, she suffered a stroke. she survived, but is now disabled. [bowers] she cannot work any longer she's tried to go back, and it was just very hard on her and her body.fast forward to last month when hurricane michael ravaged the gulf coast. bowers' father clarence headed down to florida to assist with relief efforts they could even start working, he was feeling ill bowers says that's when her father's health took a turn, doctors said low sodium levels were to blame, when they tried to restore them, he suffered doctors did a cat scan and brain. can't move he has a through his mouth has a breathing tube in. in florida unless $10,000 to bring set up a go fund reached out to ellen degeneres for help. [bowers] i see what she does for people and she's one of the people i if anyone were to do something it her.bowers says her faith is what's keeping her hoping it will lead to a miracle [bowers] i just prayer still works for him you know . ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> at last check, the go fund me has raised almost 5,000 dollars. the bowers say you can also