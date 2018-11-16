Clear

McDowell Named Nodaway Superintendent

McDowell Named Nodaway Superintendent

e-cigarettes. the northeast nodaway school district is welcoming a new superintendent. thursday the school board voted to name nodaway high school principal jason mcdowell as the interim superintendent... after former superintendent ken grove was put on administrative leave in october. mcdowell will continue to serve as both principal and superintendent while the board searches for a permanent replacement. (sot jason mcdowell/interim superintendent: "i just want to make sure i do what is best for the district and what is best for the kids;this will add another layer to that. i just want the year to be successful for our students and staff and i think we are well on our way.") the school board will begin looking for candidates for the next superintendent over the next few
