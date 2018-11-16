Speech to Text for Salvation Army Hiring Bell Ringers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looking to make a little extra cash this holiday season the salvation army might have a job for you. the salvation army is hiring bell ringers to help with their seasonal red kettle campaign. bell ringers will be stationed at eight different locations around town... and will help take donations for the salvation army from now until december 24th. (sot maj. abe tamayo/st. joseph salvation army: "every year christmas is our primary fundraiser, public fundraiser. we depend on those funds to provide the services we provide to the community, which are critical so their is shelter, there's food, there's after school programs for types of activities salvation army. so we need that money to help bolster our budget to get us through the next year." ) for more information or to schedule a time to bell ring, log on to register to ring-dot-com.