Clear

CITY JAMBOREE GBB

CITY JAMBOREE GBB

Posted: Fri Nov 16 18:56:29 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 18:56:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for CITY JAMBOREE GBB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

civic arena... this is a great time for teams figure out line-ups..and see whats working..===we start with the first game benton and leblond lady cards have no issues gabby fuller drills one of seven benton three's on to win 40-2 in game one next up..central and lafayette the lady indians take charge with their youth the freshman behind the arc game two 29-1 lafayette ends in a 13-13 tie.. setting up central and benton ==a back and forth contest sydney wetlaufer fir the lady indians nails a three central an early 3-0 lead benton answers back signing her letter of intent earlier this week..mia henderson gets the and-one to tie it up..and benton gets the win defeating central
Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events