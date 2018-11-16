Clear
DRAGON SIGNS TO WSU

Posted: Fri Nov 16 18:59:08 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 18:59:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

athlete signs her letter of intent to play at the next level...cameron's sydney nichols heads to wichita to play softball...she is the first dragon to sign to play at a division one school...the all-state dragon gives thanks to her support system and is excited for the future ahead... (sot sydnee nichols/wsu signee: "my parents and coaches, without their support, i woulnd't be here without them. i'm super pumped to go to wichita state, it's the dream come true. i've been dreaming of this since i was four years old.") tomorrow
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
