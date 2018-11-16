Clear
Snow in the forecast Saturday

Posted: Fri Nov 16 20:20:38 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 20:20:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

in for mike tonight... (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<a nice day across northeast kansas and northwest missouri as we saw a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. a few clouds will move into northeast kansas and northwest missouri as we head into tonight.winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on saturday. we could see scattered chances of some light snow flurries saturday afternoon through the overnight hours. afternoon after our we'll remain quiet & sunny on monday and heading into the middle part of up to near average weather news for thanksgiving colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
