BOYS CITY JAMBOREE

Posted: Fri Nov 16 20:51:39 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 20:51:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

game... benton taking on leblond... === josh clarendon getting it rolling for the cards... bucket at the foul... cards up early...=== but it was leblonds game... marcos dominguez lines it up from three... nails it... and he wasn't done... another three to certainly making thing happen=== next game... lafayette... taking on central...=== aj redman putting some moves on the irish.... finds his way to the hole... right hand good... central led most of the game...=== until... ike book finds cooper davison in the corner with seconds left... drills the corner three... central trying to get a shot up but can't...
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
