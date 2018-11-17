Clear

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN VS LATHROP

Posted: Fri Nov 16 21:07:34 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 21:07:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

lathrop hosting summit christian academy tonight summit with the score early in the second josh mconnell diving it in===eagles up 7-0=== mules needing some defense=== summit christian quarterback grayson sprouse with the pass...and a diving interception by the mules drew o'connor,...lathrop takes posession===lathrop with the ball abd qb seth mcknight takes the snap and runs it down the side in for a touchdown. ===all tied up at 7 ===with 1 minute left mcknight looking to run it, cant find anyone open, throws it downfield and it's justin burns that comes down with it in the endzone mules up 14-7 at the half.. the mules open it up in the second half and go on to win big
