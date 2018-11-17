Clear

Winter weather returns

Posted: Sat Nov 17 07:57:07 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 07:57:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
