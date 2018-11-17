Speech to Text for FDA report says teen vaping on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

department. e-cigarettes have quickly become an alternative to cigarettes in recent years, but the food and drug administration has a new warning about the new devices and their appeal to teenagers. kq2's ron johnson has more. <<the fda is reporting a rising trend in e-cigarettes, and if your a parent of a teenager, health officials say you should take notice.[maria burnham] e-cigarettes come in many and various the numbers show a 77 percent increase of e-cigarette use in high schoolers, and a 50 percent increase for middle schoolers. e-cigarettes are a relatively new form of smoking. even though the term vaping is commonly used instead, maria burnham with the st. joseph school district says she wants parents to be in the know so they can spot these devices when they see them. one of the hottest on the market is called the juul, very thin, very easy to carry, looks like a usb drive.burnham also warns the dangers can be just as bad as smoking.[burnham] one contains as much nicotine as an cigarettes. youth organizations who work closely with teenagers are also expressing concern. [robin hammond] young folks can easily bring them to school with them, they can bring in the bathroom. the youth alliance wants teens to understand these dangers early on so they don't fall prey. we want them to be above the influence, not under the influence of something. health officials want teens to understand the lifetime consequences of getting addicted so they can make the right choices at the right age. once people are addicted to nicotine its very difficult to get away from it. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> burnham says it's important children and parents realize the similarities between regular cigarettes and e- cigarettes.