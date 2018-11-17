Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Snow showers overnight
Snow showers overnight
Posted: Sat Nov 17 19:02:12 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 19:02:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
27°
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
25°
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
27°
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
27°
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
24°
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Maryville woman battles rare brain tumor
Collision on Highway 59 sends one to the hospital
Teen struggling to reunite family for holidays
KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Man arrested in St. Joseph in death of Iowa woman
Three people in St. Joseph indicted for roles in $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Volunteers package more than 12,000 meals
19-year-old dies after inhaling deodorant spray to get high
Santa to a Senior returns for holiday season
United Way reduces funding to Salvation Army
Community Events