Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Snow showers overnight

Snow showers overnight

Posted: Sat Nov 17 19:02:12 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 19:02:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events