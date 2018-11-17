Clear

ODESSA VS. MARYVILLE

Posted: Sat Nov 17 21:18:13 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 21:18:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

teams mind... we start up in maryville in quarter final action against number one ranked odessa...==first half the spoofhounds are rolling... ben walker fires to eli dowis good enough for a spoofhound first down houchin caps off the drive squeezing in for the score maryville up 7-0 over the bulldogs...following another maryville touchdown...odessa strikes...==jonas bennett takes the handoff and he's rushing his way to a score to keep odessa within striking distance...13-6 maryville up... ==but it's the spoofhounds the rest of the way...eli dowis gets the toss and runs it in... maryville goes on to win 29-6...here's head coach matt
Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph.
