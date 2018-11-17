Speech to Text for ODESSA VS. MARYVILLE

teams mind... we start up in maryville in quarter final action against number one ranked odessa...==first half the spoofhounds are rolling... ben walker fires to eli dowis good enough for a spoofhound first down houchin caps off the drive squeezing in for the score maryville up 7-0 over the bulldogs...following another maryville touchdown...odessa strikes...==jonas bennett takes the handoff and he's rushing his way to a score to keep odessa within striking distance...13-6 maryville up... ==but it's the spoofhounds the rest of the way...eli dowis gets the toss and runs it in... maryville goes on to win 29-6...here's head coach matt