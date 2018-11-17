Speech to Text for MID-BUCH VS. PENNEY

down to hamilton where the mid-buch dragons are taking on the penney hornets for a spot in the state semifinals...===picking up the action in the third quarter with mid-buch leading 14- 7...sawyer morrow beats the dragons around the outside and runs it 60 yards to put six on the board for the hornets...=== a few drives later, jayvan noyes finds christian scaggs upfield, who evades the hornets defense for the 50-yard catch-and-run...===the hornets come right back with morrow again, this time running it 60 yards for the score...===but the dragons were ready to close out this game...scaggs making plays on the ground and in the air...taking cues from the hornets' playbook...and adding six more to the dragons' lead...they go on to win big, 41-21... some