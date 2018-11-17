Clear

WORTH CO. VS. PATTONSBURG

Posted: Sat Nov 17 21:22:50 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 21:22:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ball worth county hosting pattonsburg this afternoon...and it was a cold snowy one today..===first quarter... cameron jones of pattonsburg looking to pass... and its intercepted by caleb parman of worth county...and he has a nice return after the interception...===worth county now with the ball...and parman gets the snap...and he will run it in... tigers up 26-0... ===they aren't done this quarter...===parman again runs it in.... and that puts worth county up 32-0 heading into the second quarter...tigers taking control early...=== worth county with the ball... and its parman once again... he'll break this long run for a touchdown during the second quarter putting the tigers up 46-0...the final for this game all worth county
