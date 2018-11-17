Speech to Text for VOLUNTEERS GIVE CHRISTMAS TO THOSE LESS FORTUNATE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some young volunteers spent time making christmas a reality for those less fortunate. we caught up with one organization to find out why its so important to give back. <<as the holiday season approaches, these young volunteers are already getting into the spirit of giving. [emma raines] some people aren't as fortunate as we are and don't get to have stuff for christmas.they're doing their part to make sure kids everywhere can have a little christmas...[raines] we pack boxes every year to go to kids that are less fortunate. ...with a little help from operation christmas child, the organization is the largest christmas project of its kind, organizers say, giving christmas to millions worldwide.[jennifer bedwell] actually, 157 million children worldwide have received boxes in the last 25 years through operation christmas child. each year, shoe boxes are collected and stuffed with useful items donated by the volunteers [raines] each week we bring different materials like school supplies one week and then hygiene items and clothes. and of course the perfect toys to make the boxes complete. [bedwell] there's a wow toy which would be like a stuffed animal or a doll or a truck or whatever and some little socks and there's a ball in here, and a coloring book and crayons and things like that. volunteers say, it all about thinking of others [raines]i like giving back to other people. while organizers say the chance to spread what they feel is a positive message along with a gift, is what makes it all worth it just the idea of these children recieving shoe box gifts, and to learn more about jesus and there's the opportunity in that as well, it touches my heart áánatsááoperation christmas child.>> the last day to donate to operation christmas child is monday. head to our website at kq2-dot-com to see the list of drop-off locations.