Speech to Text for Pack Shack event

thanks colton. 40 million people in the united states battle hunger... and one organization is doing something about it. the st. joseph youth alliance teamed up with the organization -- pack shack -- to prepare meals for those in need. children put together 12-thousand-five- hundred rice-based meals earlier today. each meal consisted of rice, cheese, soy and dried vegtables. organizers say its important to get kids involved. (sot anita jolly/project director: "i think kids are just really looking for a way to give back. and they recognize food insecurities. a lot of the food we are packaging today are going to our area schools to their campus cupboards because there is such an issue with food insecurities here in our community.") each meal costs only 25 cents, so a family of four can eat for just one