Speech to Text for Nature Center birthday party

training. the remington nature center opened its doors back in 2008 and today, it celebrated its 10th birthday. the nature center has stood as a cornerstone for education in the st. joseph community for a decade. today's birthday bash included face painting, cake, and some creatures to interact with. from rabbits to lizards to a 25-year-old tortoise, the nature center lived up to its name. staff say they are looking forward to the next ten years... (sot shelly cox/remington nature center naturalist: "we are very excited to see what happens along the riverfront with the development projects that are in the planning. and we are excited to just continue what we are doing and see it grow.") the nature center is open monday through saturday from 10 a-m until 5 p-m and on sundays from one to five.