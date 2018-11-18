Clear

Nature Center birthday party

Nature Center birthday party

Posted: Sun Nov 18 09:19:08 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 09:19:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Nature Center birthday party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

training. the remington nature center opened its doors back in 2008 and today, it celebrated its 10th birthday. the nature center has stood as a cornerstone for education in the st. joseph community for a decade. today's birthday bash included face painting, cake, and some creatures to interact with. from rabbits to lizards to a 25-year-old tortoise, the nature center lived up to its name. staff say they are looking forward to the next ten years... (sot shelly cox/remington nature center naturalist: "we are very excited to see what happens along the riverfront with the development projects that are in the planning. and we are excited to just continue what we are doing and see it grow.") the nature center is open monday through saturday from 10 a-m until 5 p-m and on sundays from one to five.
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
After last night's snow, we will see a very nice stretch of weather over the next several days. For today, expect sunny skies but it will be cold though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with feels like temperatures in the upper 20s. Dress warm if outside!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events