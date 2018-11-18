Clear

American Idol at East Hills

Posted: Sun Nov 18 09:20:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

idol winner maddie poppe and runner-up caleb lee hutchinson helped kick off the holiday season tonight. east hills mall invited the contestants to perform before the annual tree lighting ceremony. both say their lives have changed since poppe was crowned the american idol less than a year ago. (sot maddie poppe/american idol winner: "it's been, you know, kind of overwhelming but it's like i can't believe all of the doors that have opened up for me and all of the opportunities i've gotten since." caleb lee hutchinson: "this is a dream. it's really incredible that i've gotten this opportunity to do all of the things i've been doing. and something i never would have dreamed of been able to do a year ago.") the tree will remain lit through the holiday
After last night's snow, we will see a very nice stretch of weather over the next several days. For today, expect sunny skies but it will be cold though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with feels like temperatures in the upper 20s. Dress warm if outside!
