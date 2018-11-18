Clear

Rain-free forecast

Posted: Sun Nov 18 18:07:25 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 18:07:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
A cool Sunday will be followed by a cool start to Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day tomorrow.
