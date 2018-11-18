Speech to Text for Warming up this week

a lot of people will be hitting the roads over the next few days. let's send it over to the weather center to see what the forecast will look like... <<a cool sunday will be followed by a cool start to monday. under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. definitely will need the winter coat to start the day tomorrow. heading into the busy thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. monday and tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by wednesday and thursday, highs will return to the 50s. thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. rain does return to the forecast for friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. highs will remain in the 50s. by saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.>> thanks colton...