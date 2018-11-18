Clear

SHOWTIME IN HOLLYWOOD

SHOWTIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Posted: Sun Nov 18 20:52:50 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 20:52:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for SHOWTIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<nats: anouncer... script: this will be the first time since the 1970 merger that the nfl's leader in pass yards and touchdowns faces the leader in scrimmage yards and touchdowns... sot: patrick mahomes script: the chiefs have played some really tough defenses through the first part of the season, but this might be the biggest challenge yet... sot: mitchell schwartz script: although the rams defense may put the chiefs in some tough situations, the rams still have high respect for what the chiefs offense is capable of... sot: todd gurley script: in a game like this where these two teams could potenially meet up in the superbowl... playing on monday night gives the fans and players something to be excited for... sot: patrick mahomes>> kick off for tomorrow
Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
A cool Sunday will be followed by a cool start to Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events