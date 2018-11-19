Speech to Text for Local shoppers react to Turkey recall

6 a-m. now, a consumer alert for holiday shoppers... just in time for thanksgiving, a recall surrounding the most popular item on many grocery lists this time of year. we stopped by hy-vee earlier to see how folks are reacting to the news surrounding turkeys. <<the countdown to thanksgiving is on as shoppers pick up all the holiday staples just trying to get some last minute groceries for thanksgiving.we found many shoppers of all ages at hy-vee, picking out the most important part of the meal, the turkey. but a news of a recent salmonella outbreak is threatening to put the brakes on the holiday tradition, over 160 people in 35 u.s. states have reportedly fallen ill. for a woman in california, the illness proved fatal.back in st. joe, we got mixed reaction to the news.it surprised me i had no idea, no idea at all i didn't doubt that it would've happened.some expressing concern i guess i'll have to let my family know to be careful buying the turkey while others, were feeling glad they potentially dodged a bullet. my husband raised a few turkeys so we have some actually in the freezer, so we don't have to worry about buying from the store. and everyone here agrees, the outbreak hasn't stopped them from enjoying the holiday. i think it's just about the family getting stuff and eating diner.>> about half of those who've gotten sick from the outbreak had to be hospitalized. in total 91 thousand pounds of jennie-o turkey products were